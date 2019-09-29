Ride for Food in aid of Slough Foodbank

A group of cyclists set off on the annual Ride For Food to raise funds for Slough Foodbank.

On September 15, the 22 mile round trip set off from Herschel Park in Upton Close, with more than £230 raised so far and more to come through sponsorship.

Each participant was handed a backpack of goodies donated by Seriously Fun Swimming Schools to help the foodbank during a time of growing need.

Sue Sibany-King, Slough Foodbank manager said: “We are supplying more food parcels than ever. Since the beginning of this year we have already supplied 3171.

“That is a 25 per cent increase on the same period last year. The need is growing.”

Visit slough.foodbank.org.uk/give-help-2/donate-money to donate.

Photo