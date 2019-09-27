Police extend stop and search powers in response to Slough stabbings

Police will be extending their stop and search powers in Slough this weekend following two stabbings in the area.

Thames Valley Police has enacted a Section 60 order which covers the entire borough from 2pm today to 1.59pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It follows the killing of 15-year-old Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park on Saturday and the stabbing of a man in Station Road, Langley, on Wednesday.

LPA Commander for Slough, Superintendent Sarah Grahame, said: "Officers will be using their stop and search powers as part of their patrols in Slough. Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer.

“Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.”

A Section 60 order temporarily allows officers greater powers to stop and search in relation to items connected with violence in a defined location.

Superintendent Grahame said the powers are being used to ‘keep our streets safe from weapons’.

Anyone with information about the two stabbings is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.