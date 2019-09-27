Police extend stop and search powers in response to Slough stabbings

05:03PM, Friday 27 September 2019
Police will be extending their stop and search powers in Slough this weekend following two stabbings in the area.
Thames Valley Police has enacted a Section 60 order which covers the entire borough from 2pm today to 1.59pm tomorrow (Saturday).
It follows the killing of 15-year-old Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park on Saturday and the stabbing of a man in Station Road, Langley, on Wednesday.
LPA Commander for Slough, Superintendent Sarah Grahame, said: "Officers will be using their stop and search powers as part of their patrols in Slough. Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer.
“Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.”
A Section 60 order temporarily allows officers greater powers to stop and search in relation to items connected with violence in a defined location.
Superintendent Grahame said the powers are being used to ‘keep our streets safe from weapons’.
Anyone with information about the two stabbings is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
be_ transparent
18:06, 27 September 2019
Really welcome. Hope you catch a few out. The police need to up their game and it looks like they are doing so. Would hope OFSTED will go in to inspect any schools or colleges who have people charged from knife attacks in the area - questions have to be asked about moral culture, leadership and discipline in those schools/colleges and the heads will have a lot of difficult questions to answer. Social services need to come under spotlight as to what they had missed. I notice as usual the Safer Slough Partnership has been very very quiet too despite what’s going on. It would also be welcome if the LPA for Slough gave a more general briefing to the press in the coming months in order to give people in Slough a frank and honest discussion about what’s going on with violent crime in Slough and what it’s root causes are so we can have a better discussion about active targeted prevention. Everyone needs to pull together to stop this and pussy footing around isn’t going to help us get there.
