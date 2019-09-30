Council leader pays tribute following death of former mayor of Slough

A ‘loyal’ member of the Slough Labour Party has died at the age of 79.

Gurbachan Singh Thind came to the UK in 1968, settling in Hayes and Harlington until he moved, with his family, to Slough in 1979.

He became a borough councillor in 1991 when he was elected to represent the people of Foxborough ward.

He served as deputy mayor from 1997 to 1998 and held the position of the town’s first citizen the following year.

Mr Thind died on Monday, September 23.

Cllr James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “Although I didn’t serve on the council at the same time at Councillor Thind, I knew him as a loyal member of our political party and his Mayoral year was fondly remembered.

“Gurbachan was always friendly and sociable and he will be greatly missed.”

The flag at St Martins Place has been flying at half mast as a sign of respect.