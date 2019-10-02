Upton Court Grammar School officially opens new sports centre

Upton Court Grammar School has officially opened its new sports centre following the completion of a multi-million pound expansion programme.

In 2015, the school was awarded funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to build a new three-storey teaching block, refurbish the 1930s legacy build and build new facilities including a sports hall, changing rooms and an outdoor multi-court games area.

The opening ceremony took place on Tuesday with the school’s former principal, Mercedes Hernandez Estrada, flying from the Spanish capital, Madrid, to attend the event.

She cut the ribbon alongside Edward Neighbour, co-chief executive of the Pioneer Educational Trust, which runs the school in Lascelles Road.

Mark Pritchard, the school’s Headteacher, said “The multi-million-pound expansion and improvement programme, which concludes with the opening of our new sports centre, mean we now have world-class facilities to match our world-class curriculum.

“We are very proud that we are able to give our students the very best educational experience possible in first-class educational surroundings.”