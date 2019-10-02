Mourners gather for funeral of teenager killed at Salt Hill Park

Mourners gathered at the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre for the funeral of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Slough.

More than 1000 people attended the service on Friday (Sep27) in honour of Elton Gashaj who died in Salt Hill Park on Saturday, September 21.

Former classmates of the teenager, who once studied at the Slough and Eton CofE Business & Enterprise College, were among those paying tribute.

Shawad Ashraf Mohammed, a volunteer outreach worker at the Stoke Poges Lane mosque, urged the Muslim community to work together to tackle knife crime.

He told the crowd: “What happened in our community is a tragedy, let’s be real about it, it’s a tragedy.

“No father should have to bury their son.

“As a community we need to come together and address this.

“As young men, look to the Muslims of the past that did amazing, great things and remember that you as young Muslim men are amazing.”

He told the community’s young Muslims to ‘reach out’ if they were faced with disputes and said a knife amnesty bin was in place at the mosque in a bid to tackle knife crime.

“If you’re having difficulties, there’s always people that are there to help you.

“Let’s not let this end in tragedy.”

Mohammed Ayub, a trustee of the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre, told the Express: “This boy was full of life but that was denied.

“We don’t know the reasons why this happened but we are very sad and we pray for the family that they will overcome this.”

Thames Valley Police has charged a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed article.