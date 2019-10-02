Police make 13 arrests following stop and search order in Slough

A total of 13 arrests and more than 250 searches have been made in Slough since Thames Valley Police enacted a Section 60 order.

The borough has been subject to the order, which allows officers to stop and search people regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so, since last Friday.

The force introduced the measures in response to the killing of 15-year-old Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park on Saturday, September 21 and the stabbing of another man in Langley four days later.

Deputy LPA Commander Chief Inspector Lee Barnham said: “A total of 13 arrests have been made so far for offences including possession of weapons, robbery and possession of controlled substances.

“Arrests and charges have also been made in the ongoing investigations which led to the instigation of the Section 60 order.

“We appreciate that members of the community may be concerned by these recent events, but we would like to reassure the public that these incidents are taken extremely seriously and the enactment of the Section 60 Orders are one of the measures we are taking to keep our local residents safe.”

A new order which was enacted by police on Tuesday has been extended for a further 24 hours until tomorrow afternoon.