E-fit released following robbery of Mercedes in Slough

Thames Valley Police has released an E-Fit image of a man officers would like to speak to following a robbery in Slough that left a man injured.

Two men stole a silver Mercedes from a property in Pearl Gardens, Slough, on Saturday, September 28 between 12-12.30pm.

When the victim challenged the men, one produced a large knife while the other reversed the car, knocking the victim over.

The victim received injuries to both wrists and to his forehead.

Designated investigator Alexandra Bishop, based at Slough police station, said: “We are continuing our investigation into this incident and are now releasing this image in the hope that somebody will recognise the man depicted.

“If you believe you know who this person is, or believe that it could be you, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190300638, or make a report online.

“We are also continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes with the “If you believe you know who this person is, or believe that it could be you, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190300638, or make a report online.

“We are also continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes with the partial registration WT15 *** and a grey Audi with the partial registration PF04 *** driving erratically in the area. This would have a busy time of day for motorists and I urge anyone who was driving in the area to check their dash-cam footage around this time.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”