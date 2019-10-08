Police handed increased stop and search powers following 'information received'

An order granting the police increased stop and search powers in Slough has been made.

Thames Valley Police said it has enacted a section 60 order ‘as a result of information received’ and weapons seizures in the area.

The measures will allow officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so, until 12.29pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Chief inspector Lee Barnham, deputy LPA Commander for Slough, said: “As a result of information received and following further weapon seizures a new section 60 order has been put in place.

“Officers have been given the authority to use the powers under section 60 with effect from 12.30pm today.

“The order will run until 12.29pm tomorrow when it will be reviewed by a senior officer.”

He added: “Section 60 is an infrequently used power and it was never intended to be in place permanently.

“The orders exist to help the police prevent serious violence and the police can use these powers where serious violence has taken place or where the police think it may take place.

“The new order will not be permanent but it is necessary for the time being.”