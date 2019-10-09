Political parties announce candidates for Slough ahead of potential General Election

Political parties have been continuing their preparations for a potential General Election by announcing their candidates for Slough.

An election could take place before the end of the year as the UK’s prolonged departure from the European Union continues.

Labour MP Tan Dhesi has represented the town since June 2017 and is expected to stand for re-election.

The Slough Conservative Association has selected Kanwal Toor as its candidate for the constituency.

The party, which secured 31.6 per cent of the vote two years ago, said its candidate will attempt to secure ‘real investment in policing’ to reduce crime and lobby for High Street regeneration.

Aaron Chahal has been chosen as the candidate for the Slough Liberal Democrats.

The 24-year-old said: “Our nation’s future will be uncertain with either flip-flopping Jeremy Corbyn or untrustworthy Boris Johnson as our Prime Minister.

“However under Jo Swinson’s leadership Liberal Democrats are determined to stop Brexit because we are stronger remaining as members of the European Union.”

Sports agent Vishal Khatri will stand as the prospective parliamentary candidate for The Brexit Party.

He pledged to deliver on the promises made to the UK in 2016 when the public voted to leave the European Union.

“I trade in the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, everywhere, and there’s so much out there, so much opportunity for us to grow further as a nation,” Mr Khatri said.

