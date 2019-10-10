Mothers call for peace during walk to Salt Hill Park

Mothers walked through the town with placards urging people to ‘choose love’ on Saturday.

The event, organised by Mothers Together, and supported by youth charity Aik Saath and community group Paving the Way, saw more than 50 people walk from Baylis Park to Salt Hill Park.

Last month, 15-year-old Elton Gashaj was stabbed to death at the park near Slough town centre.

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the teenager.

Julie Siddiqi, co-ordinator of the walk said: “We stood a few metres away from the spot where it happened. We held a minute’s silence and everyone was asked to make a quiet intention as to what they will do about this issue going forward.”

Each person also had a white rose and gave it to someone they didn’t know and spoke to them about what action they could take to stop violence in the community.