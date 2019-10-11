The Westgate School raise more than £300 for Alzheimer's Society on European Day of Languages

A European Day of Languages at The Westgate School in Chippenham Lane raised £318.41 for the Alzheimer’s Society – United Against Dementia.

On Friday, September 27, students attended special classes to highlight the link between learning languages and tackling dementia, after some researchers suggested learning a second language could delay dementia for up to five years.

“It was a great day to celebrate not only languages but culture and diversity in our community,” said Nadia Siddiqui, head of modern foreign languages at the school.

“Teachers of all subjects created special lessons to highlight the link between their subject and modern foreign languages.

“Maths explored the Greek alphabet and examined the influence of Pi, English students watched a Romeo and Juliet scene performed in three different languages and science students took part in a treasure hunt where they had to find hidden laboratory equipment that was written in French.”

The school exceeded its fundraising target of £200 by selling Alzheimer’s paraphernalia and fruit and cakes donated by Cake Box and Treatz Dessert Parlour in Slough High Street.