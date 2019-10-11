SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 11
17 °C
Sat, 12
13 °C
Sun, 13
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • World Mental Health Day celebrated at The Curve

    David Lee

    People spoke about the feeling of ‘being and belonging’ as part of a celebration of World Mental Health Day.

    A host of guest speakers attended the event yesterday (Thursday) including representatives from the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Hope College, a service dedicated to helping people understand mental health.

    Community support groups also set up stalls in the foyer of The Curve to let people know about the different services on offer in the area.

    Caroline Freeman, co-production lead at the Berkshire Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The whole session was about being and belonging and what that means to different people.

    “It was really nice just to be able to hear everyone else’s point of view.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved