World Mental Health Day celebrated at The Curve

People spoke about the feeling of ‘being and belonging’ as part of a celebration of World Mental Health Day.

A host of guest speakers attended the event yesterday (Thursday) including representatives from the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Hope College, a service dedicated to helping people understand mental health.

Community support groups also set up stalls in the foyer of The Curve to let people know about the different services on offer in the area.

Caroline Freeman, co-production lead at the Berkshire Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The whole session was about being and belonging and what that means to different people.

“It was really nice just to be able to hear everyone else’s point of view.”