Councillors clash over potential impact of Brexit on Slough housing market

Councillors clashed over the potential impact of Brexit on the housing market in Slough.

Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Strutton told a cabinet meeting that if the housing market took a downturn following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, the council could buy larger houses in the area to reduce its waiting list.

But council leader James Swindlehurst hit back and said the council may not be in the financial position to buy more homes in the town in the post-Brexit era.

He said: “There may be more property available if people who are tense leave and their landlord chooses to sell.

“But we may not have the purchasing power to buy due to reduced income against our targets, reduced economic certainty and it could be much more difficult to secure investment.”

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) told the meeting that the UK was heading into ‘unchartered territory’ if it left without a formal withdrawal agreement.

“No advanced economy has ever left a major trading bloc before in history.

“Whether you believe in it or not it’s completely impossible to predict what the outcome is going to be in the short term.”

The meeting took place at 25 Windsor Road on Monday.