Increased stop and search powers ended in Slough

An order granting police increased stop and search powers in Slough is no longer in place.

Thames Valley Police has enacted Section 60 orders in the borough over the past two weeks in a move to prevent serious violence in the town.

The measures allowed the force to search anyone, regardless whether they had reasonable grounds to do so.

Officers carried out more than 550 stop searches and arrested 18 people for offences including robbery, possession of weapons and possession of controlled substances.

The operation also led to the seizure of a number of weapons and drugs, police said.

The latest Section 60 order ceased at 12.29pm today (Wednesday).

Chief Inspector Lee Barnham, Deputy LPA Commander for Slough, said: “You will continue to see an increased police presence in Slough as part of our commitment to prevent violence and the carrying of weapons.

“Officers have routine powers to stop and search and will continue to use them where they have reasonable grounds to do so.

“Enforcement is important but we also know the value of early intervention and prevention to combat serious violence.

“We are working closely with our partners to tackle knife crime.

“The situation in Slough will be closely monitored and if the grounds exist a new Section 60 will be instigated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for supporting Slough LPA.”