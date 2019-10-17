Families remember lost loved ones at Wave of Light service

Candles glimmered in Herschel Park as families affected by the loss of a child remembered their loved ones.

Nearly 200 people attended the Vishaal Foundation’s annual Wave of Light ceremony on Tuesday which is organised to coincide with Child Loss Remembrance Day.

The foundation was founded in 2012 by Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi, whose son Vishaal died aged just a day old.

Grieving families lit candles to create a ‘ripple of light’ across the globe before floating lanterns on the park’s lake.

Cllr Bedi said: “The problem with losing children is nobody wants to talk about it and we want to break that stigma. It’s a collective family and we all walk different paths but the end destination is the same.”

Organisers had feared a late cancellation after the park was hit by heavy rain in the run-up to the event.

But the downpours stopped on Tuesday, allowing families to pay their tributes.

“When we woke up on Tuesday there was no rain for the first time,” Cllr Bedi said. “Just before 7pm a few drops came down from the sky and I really believe that was our children showing their love.”

Groups including E Sargeant & Son Funerals, youth charity Aik Saath, the Sing4U choir, Knit Your Socks Off and Slough Borough Council supported the ceremony.