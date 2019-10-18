Next phase of work underway to repair Salt Hill stream

The dream of saving Salt Hill stream has edged a step closer to reality.

Slough Borough Council is working with community groups and schools in the town to uncover the stream and make it more accessible for people to enjoy.

The second phase of works near to the railway tunnel in Salt Hill Park started on Monday.

The project will create a new footbridge and workers will dig down to release the stream which is encased in pipes.

By allowing the stream to surface again, a shallow wetland will be created to attract wildlife and enhance the area.

It is expected to take eight weeks to complete and is being carried out in association with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, the Environment Agency, and Thames Water.

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema, who officially opened the latest phase of works, said: “Releasing the stream will improve this section of the park, and I am looking forward to coming back to see how it has changed in the spring.”

Gerald Pleace, parks and open space manager, said: “It will be great to have more of the stream back, and make it accessible for wildlife and people alike.

“We are so lucky to have this natural feature in Salt Hill Park and I look forward to another section of it being enjoyed by all.”