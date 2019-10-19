Slough in Motion launched to get town's residents active

The launch of a new programme will give people the chance to be referred by their GP for free exercise sessions and advice.

Slough’s public health team created the physical activity referral initiative in partnership with the council’s Active Slough team, Everyone Active, the East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and the Better By sustainable transport team.

The Slough in Motion service will allow residents with long-term health conditions to be referred for a formal exercise scheme through Everyone Active, which includes free use of Slough Cycle Hire for one year.

Advice and support will also be provided on how to reduce sedentary behaviour and how to integrate activity into day-to-day living.

The programme can be accessed in all GP practices in Slough as well as from other healthcare professionals.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “As a council we recognise that Slough has relatively high levels of physical inactivity, with 34.2 per cent of the population reported to be physically inactive. This compares to 19 per cent in the South East.

“The borough also has 66.8 per cent of its residents who are overweight or obese, compared to 60.3 per cent in the South East.

“We hope this service will provide residents with convenient and tailored opportunities to get more active, to support their own health and to help reduce health inequalities.”

Visit www.publichealthslough.co.uk/campaigns/slough-in-motion for details.