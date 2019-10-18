Slough Children's Services Trust searching for 'forever families'

Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST) is hoping a nationwide adoption campaign will help it find ‘forever families’ for some of the children it works with.

National Adoption Week began on Monday with the aim of encouraging people to come forward and provide permanent homes for youngsters who have been waiting the longest.

The Family Finder team at SCST has been working for more than a year to find adoptive parents for six children aged between four and seven.

Brother and sister Hannah and Fin, are both living with a foster carer but are in need of a permanent home.

Their foster carer said: “A forever family would give Hannah security and allow her to reach her full potential.

“Her brother, Fin, is four and full of life, happy and caring, with a great sense of humour.

“Fin would benefit from a forever family where he would be able to live with his sister and grow up to have a happy life.”

Raheela Khan, practice manager for adoption at SCST, said: “The six children we are working to help are currently staying with wonderful foster carers but they’ve been waiting a long time now and would get so much from a forever family.

“It’s really important that we get the right match, and that can take time.

“National Adoption Week is a great campaign and we’re really hoping it will help to get the message out there.”

Anyone interested in adopting should contact the SCST team on 01753 787628.