Police officer assaulted by man from Slough

A police officer was assaulted by a 39 year old man from Slough on Monday.

The officer’s leg was slammed into a door by Gurvinder Singh Mann of Aylesbury Crescent, Slough.

He was arrested and charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

The charge relates to an incident which followed a 999 call to police.

Mann will appear before Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 October.