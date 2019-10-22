Slough Mental Health Services recognised at national awards ceremony

Slough Mental Health Services has been recognised for its work at a national awards ceremony.

The team, working under the banner of ‘Enabling Town Slough’, won the Addressing Inequalities in Mental Health category at the National Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards.

It was also highly commended in the Primary and Secondary Mental Health Services section.

The partnership is made up of representatives from organisations including the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Slough Borough Council.

Geoff Dennis, head of Mental Health Services, said: “Over the last 6 years, Slough Mental Health Services has been developing innovative and comprehensive pathways for the population of Slough, by creating an enabling environment which aspires to meet the needs of all those requiring mental health services, with coproduction at the heart of all services.

“I have such a sense of pride in the concept of ‘Enabling Town Slough’ and all the people involved who believe in this way of developing services with, and for the community.”

The awards ceremony took place at Duxford Air Museum, Cambridgeshire, on October 10.