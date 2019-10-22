Facilities staff vote for strike action at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals

Facilities staff at Wexham Park, Frimley Park and Heatherwood hospitals have voted to take strike action.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospitals, is planning to set up a subsidiary company to run some of its non-clinical support services.

The move would see staff in roles including housekeeping, security, and portering transferred to a new company, losing their status as NHS workers.

Trade union group, UNISON, said 72 per cent of its members took part in the ballot with 99 per cent of those voting in favour of industrial action.

Steve Torrance, South East regional secretary for UNISON, said: “This ballot sends an important and overwhelming message that hospital bosses can’t afford to ignore.”

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.