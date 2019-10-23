In pictures: Slough Annual Visual Art Showcase gives platform to town's artists

A diverse selection of art has been on display in Slough town centre.

The Slough Annual Visual Art Showcase showcased the work of 13 artists from across the borough.

The exhibition officially opened on Friday, October 11 at the HOME on the High Street store in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

It has since been visited by more than 250 people.

The display featured art with Afro-Caribbean and Indian influences which curator Andreas Schneider hoped would reflect the town’s diverse communities.

He said: “There was something for everybody proving that art can be accessible for all.”