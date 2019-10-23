Tickets on sale for Slough's Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Tickets are now on sale for Slough Borough Council’s annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular.

Each year, thousands of people converge on Upton Court Park to witness one of the largest fireworks displays in the region.

The event also features a 60ft tall bonfire and funfair.

This year’s display is taking place on Saturday, November 2 with doors opening at 5.30pm and the fireworks due to be lit at 7.45pm.

Advanced tickets are now available in all the borough’s libraries and can also be bought from Landmark Place, Slough Ice Arena, Langley Leisure Centre or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk./

They cost £6 for adults, £4 for children and seniors while youngsters aged under four go free.

A family ticket for four, which must include at least one child, costs £15.

On the night, tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for children and there are no family deals available.

Credit and debit cards can be used on the evening but there will be no cash machines on site.

A tarmac car park will be on offer for blue badge holders as well as a wheelchair accessible concrete viewing area for people with disabilities and their families.

Cllr Balvinder Bains (Lab, Upton) said: “Slough annual Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular is an enjoyable event for all the family, come and enjoy the amazing fireworks, fun fair and food.

“If you buy your tickets early you can save on a fantastic night.”

Call 01753 875194 or visit www.slough.gov.uk/bonfire for details.