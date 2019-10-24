Civic service held following death of former Mayor of Slough

Family, friends and ex-colleagues of former Mayor of Slough Joan Jones gathered to celebrate her life at a civic service.

Joan served as deputy mayor from 2000 to 2001 and held the role of the town’s first citizen the following year.

She was described as ‘one of the town’s great cheerleaders’ by council leader James Swindlehurst following her death on Friday, September 6 at the age of 87.

A civic service took place at St Anthony’s RC Church, in Farnham Road, on Friday.

Borough councillors wore their formal robes to mark the occasion, with the town’s former long-serving MP Fiona Mactaggart attending as well as current incumbent Tan Dhesi.