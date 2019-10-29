In pictures: Diwali celebrated at Queensmere Observatory Centre

Shoppers enjoyed Diwali activities at a Slough shopping centre at the weekend.

The Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated every autumn, was in full swing at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre in High Street on Sunday.

Arts Classes Group, a group based in the centre, popped up to provide a drop-in session of arts and crafts, including candle decorating and rangoli sand art.

Shoppers also got Henna designs painted by a professional artist, where a percentage of the proceeds went to the centre’s chosen charities – Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, in Maidenhead.

A range of starburst sculptures, decorated by Wexham Court Primary School, Montem Academy and St Mary’s CE Primary School, were in the mall.

Each school was given a starburst sculpture for free from the shopping centre and students from different classes were given the opportunity to decorate their sections with motifs, colours and designs inspired by Diwali festival.

Chris Shaw, centre manager at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, said: “We are so thrilled our Diwali event was enjoyed by all and embraced Diwali with our fantastic, free and fun activities for all the family.

“The starburst sculptures that the students have designed are very important to us, we wanted to provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of the young people from Slough and this really shines through in their amazing Diwali inspired sculptures.”