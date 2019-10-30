Anti-knife crime message at Love Music Hate Violence event

An anti-knife crime campaign got underway in Britwell to encourage youngsters to turn away from violence.

The Britwell Youth and Community Project hosted its first Love Music Hate Violence event at the community centre in Wentworth Avenue on Saturday (Oct26).

A host of artists took to the stage, including DJs and spoken word poets, with the performances delivering a positive message to boost the fight against knife crime.

Stephen Ambrose, recording and studio manager at Britwell Youth and Community Centre, said the aim was to change the narrative in music on violence.

The 39-year-old, who organised the event with youth worker Danny Butler, said: “Glorifying knife crime is not a good thing and young people may think it’s all fun and games but in reality it’s shaping the character and minds of our young people.

“This is about encouraging young people to put a positive message out there to combat knife crime.”

The live music event, supported by HOME Slough, was attended by more than 200 people.

Stephen added: “A lot of young people that are involved in negative music are swaying towards trapping (drug dealing) and when you are doing that you are going to have rivalries with other drug dealers.

“A lot of the time these youngsters want to make money because they need to buy things and they need to survive.

“What we’re saying is you can earn a good living by doing legal jobs rather than having to look over your shoulder due to rivalries with other drug dealers.”

The project is expected to be taken around Slough schools next year and Stephen is also planning to release a single titled ‘Put down the knife and gun’.

Follow LMHVofficial on Twitter and Instagram to follow the project’s progress.