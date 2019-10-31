Farmyard animals at Herschel Park for family fun day

Farmyard animals enjoyed the autumnal sunshine during a family fun day in Herschel Park on Tuesday (Oct29).

Youngsters got the chance to meet a group of lambs, hold small birds and pet a goat during the day.

They also took part in a Halloween-themed Xplorer orienteering trail around the park organised by Active Slough.

Slough Borough Council has been running similar events throughout the year with the aim of encouraging young people in the borough to explore the town’s parks.

A council spokeswoman said: “This was our last family fun day of 2019 and luckily we were treated to a sunny day with no rain.

“Our family fun days are always very well attended and this was no exception.”