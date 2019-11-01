GoFundMe page set up to pay for medical bills for toddler with unknown condition

The parents of a sick toddler, who was born with an unknown condition which stops him from growing, are trying to raise money to fund medical treatment.

Ethan Warman has been battling a number of health conditions since he was born by emergency caesarean section at just 34 weeks on May 31 last year.

Doctors decided to act after discovering he had stopped growing in the womb and he spent the first 45 days of his life in Wexham Park Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Despite now being 17-months-old, he is only 70cm tall and has an undiagnosed growth condition which has left doctors ‘baffled’. He is also visually impaired, has hearing problems and has a right-sided aortic arch which means his blood vessels are wrapped around his windpipe.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by a family friend to help his parents, Ian and Amanda Warman, pay for private medical treatment.

Ian, 32, said: “He has so many conditions that we’ve just been going between four hospitals including Oxford’s John Radcliffe, Great Ormond Street, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Wexham Park.

“We sort of build our hopes up and start telling ourselves that it’s going to be alright but when the doctors say they don’t know what to do, it just leaves you feeling depressed.”

Doctors at London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital were planning to insert plastic shields to help open Ethan’s eyes but the surgery was cancelled due to fears over his safety.

The family are also meeting a geneticist from John Radcliffe Hospital to try and diagnose the condition which is affecting his growth.

An assessment is booked later this month at the private Harley Street Clinic, in London, which Ethan’s parents are hoping will provide some answers.

Ian added: “The growth problem is baffling everyone but our main hope at the moment is we want him to be able to see.

“I’m worried that if he’s deaf and he can’t see we’re not going to be able to communicate with him.

“I hate the fact that we have to ask for help but it’s all going to pay for these private consultations.”

A target of £300,000 has been set, with more than £3,000 donated so far.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/everything-for-ethan to donate.