Sign up for Slough annual sleep out for the homeless 

A charity which helps the homeless in Slough is calling on people to sign up to its annual sleep out event.

The London and Slough Run (LASR) sleep out will raise essential funds for an emergency shelter this winter.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, November 23 and will see people spend the night sleeping in cardboard boxes in the St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School grounds.

LASR provides food, clothing and assistance to the homeless, but during the coldest months of the year there is an additional need for shelter.

For the past four years the charity has run an emergency winter shelter that accommodates 50 people each night and provides a warm evening meal and breakfast the following morning.

The shelter provides emotional support and practical help such as warm coats and foot care.

Money raised at the sleep out will ensure the shelter can run again in January.

John Power, chairman of the LSR, said: “Unfortunately, the numbers of rough sleepers in Slough is on the rise, and we need to raise additional funds to reach as many as possible.

“The more people contribute to the Slough Sleep Out on November 23, the more we can help the homeless this winter.

“We are asking people to give for one night, so that we can help others during the hardest months of the year.”

During the evening there will be entertainment in a fully-managed and secure environment.

Visit thelondonandsloughrun.com to register for the sleep out, volunteer as a helper or to make a donation.