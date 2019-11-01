Slough Poppy Appeal launched in Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

This year’s Poppy Appeal was launched by the Royal British Legion (RBL) on Saturday and encourages people to ‘Remember Together’ by recognising the hidden sacrifices and unseen contributions of the British Armed Forces community.

The launch, which took place at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, was attended by Slough MP Tan Dhesi, whose great-grandfather served in the Second World War.

Entertainment was provided from the Slough Dhol Drummers, singer Dan Pryde and the Cippenham Polish dance group.

Other attendees included Mayor of Slough Cllr Avtar Cheema, Cllr Harpreet Kaur Cheema, Slough Police Cadets, RBL Cippenham Branch and Ahmaydiyya Slough.

The money raised through this year’s appeal will help RBL deliver life-long support to service and ex-service personnel and their families.

Support includes providing crisis grants, sport and art-based recovery programmes and specialist dementia care.

Gaynor Dingley, community fundraiser for Berkshire, said: “Each day our armed forces provide an incredible service to our country in all kinds of ways, many of which we don’t necessarily see, but all of which impact our lives.

“The unseen sacrifices they make on our behalf deserve to be recognised so wear your poppy with pride and show your support for our armed forces community, past and present.

“Every donation received will make a real difference not only to the lives of servicemen and women and veterans, but to their families as well, who can also experience difficulties dealing with the circumstances of a loved one who is serving.”