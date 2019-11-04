Candidates announced in Slough ahead of general election

Voters will go to the polls next month after the House of Commons approved a date for a general election.

MPs have agreed that a vote will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Political candidates will now battle it out to take the Slough constituency seat which Labour MP Tan Dhesi has held since June 2017.

Mr Dhesi confirmed to the Express that he will be standing for re-election for the Labour Party.

Kanwal Toor Gill has been chosen to represent the Conservatives with the Tory candidate pledging to secure ‘real investment for policing’ to reduce crime in Slough.

Aaron Chahal, 24, will stand for the Liberal Democrats.

He said that he shared the vision of party leader Jo Swinson that the UK will be stronger if it remains part of the European Union.

Sports agent Vishal Khatri has been put forward as The Brexit Party candidate.

He pledged to deliver on promises made to the UK when the public voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Julian Edmunds is representing the Green Party once again, having contested the seat in Slough four years ago.