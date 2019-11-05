Mother fined as part of council's crackdown on disabled parking badge abuse

A mum who used her son’s disabled parking badge so she could avoid paying for a space while she went shopping has been fined.

Lubna Tahir, of Randolph Road, Langley, was legitimately issued a blue badge for her son and was allowed to use it when he was travelling with her.

But on July 10, the 46-year-old was spotted parking in a disabled bay and displaying the badge on her dashboard before getting out of the car alone.

She told officers who challenged her she had taken her son to school just minutes before parking in Buckingham Gardens Car Park and had the intention of going shopping on the High Street.

She denied any wrongdoing and was prosecuted at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25.

The defendant was fined £125 and told to pay £132 costs after later admitting one charge of wrongfully using a disabled person’s badge in order to park when the badge holder was not present.

Cllr Pavitar Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Blue badges are issued for use by some of the most vulnerable members of the community so families can go about their daily business with a little bit of extra help.

“Blue badges are not handed out so family members can park nearer the shops or without paying for a parking ticket like the rest of the people of Slough have to.”

Slough Borough Council’s civil enforcement officers approached 46 people as part of its programme to combat the misuse of disability blue badges.

In total, 11 badges were seized and 10 motorists were issued with a warning, with one considered to have made a genuine mistake.

In cases where blue badge privileges were abused, motorists were asked to attend an interview under caution with seven being handed a formal caution after admitting offences.

Officers also issued 14 penalty charges notices.

Cllr Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) added: “The teams intend to conduct further blue badge audits in the future to ensure that the benefits of holding a disability blue badge are not being abused by people who don’t qualify.”