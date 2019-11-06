Slough Indian Women's Association make hospice donation on 50th anniversary

The Slough Indian Women’s Association (IWA) held a charity dinner in aid of Thames Hospice to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

More than 100 members gathered at the Upton Lea Community Centre, in St Pauls Avenue, for the milestone meal on Saturday (Nov2).

The group handed over a cheque for £1200 to Thames Hospice volunteer Ann Greer with the money set to help the charity’s final fundraising efforts for its new hospice at Bray Lake.

Margaret Thomas, hospice relationship manager, said “We are thrilled and honoured to receive such a generous amount of money from this amazing organisation.

“The Hospice relies on donations from the local community and are delighted to be here today. We thank the Indian Women’s Association for their support”.

The IWA provides advice and organises social activities for women with the aim of reducing isolation and improving physical and mental health.

Pushpa Kharbanda, who helped organise the event with fellow member Kamla Arora, said: “We are delighted to support Thames Hospice today and I would like to thank everyone who donated so much time and money to make this event a success.”