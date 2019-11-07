Redevelopment of Slough's iconic Horlicks factory approved by councillors

Up to 1300 homes will be built on the former Horlicks Factory site after councillors gave the go-ahead for ‘the next chapter’ in its history.

The iconic red-brick building, in Stoke Poges Lane, has been a target for redevelopment since being sold by GlaxoSmithKline to Berkeley Homes in autumn last year.

The property developer put its plans before Slough Borough Council’s planning committee during a meeting at 25 Windsor Road on Wednesday (Nov6).

Caroline McHardy, land and development director at Berkeley Homes, told the committee: “The former Horlicks factory is a vacant brownfield site in an excellent sustainable location.

“The site has a great history that has contributed massively to Slough’s heritage but it’s now time for the next chapter.”

The plans will see a partial demolition of the existing factory but the striking chimney and clock tower will be retained.

A war memorial on the site, designed in 1949 by Sir William Reid Dick, will also be relocated to a new civic square at the heart of the development.

Homes will vary from one-bed studio flats to three-bed properties, with 325, 25 per cent, classed as affordable housing.

Just 441 car parking spaces are proposed on the site with a private permit system set to be used.

Cllr Waqas Shabah (Lab, Farnham) questioned whether the area could cope with a potential overspill of cars onto surrounding roads.

He told the meeting: “If you look at the surrounding streets, Belgrave Road has a pavement parking ban, Gilliat Road has a pavement parking ban, and there’s clearly an issue around parking.

“Has that not been considered?”

Imran Agha, part of SBC’s highways team, responded: “Extensive modelling has been completed to assess the impact on the road network but we won’t know the impact of the development until it is there.

“It’s a big change for everyone but we’ve got to start thinking about the transport vision and future needs.”

Councillors voted in favour of the development by six votes to one.

Part of the agreement will see Berkeley Homes spend £5.25 million on roads, education and parks in the area.