Youngsters celebrate Halloween at Queensmere Observatory

Shoppers enjoyed a frightfully fun day on Halloween with fancy dress and face painting.

Visitors got the chance to transform into Halloween characters at Queensmere Observatory on Thursday, October 31.

They were then snapped in front of a ghoulish green screen for spooky photographs.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “Our Halloween event was a huge success and it was a great fun Halloween activity for all the family to take part in.

“We always thrive to put on free, fun events for all our shoppers. Keep your eyes peeled on Christmas activity in the upcoming months.”

All the activities were free of charge and ran between 10-4pm.

Father Christmas will be paying a special visit to the shopping centre later this month. The Christmas Grotto will open on Saturday, November 23.

Visit www.queensmereobservatory.co.uk for more information.