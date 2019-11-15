Party celebrates important dates in Sikh, Muslim and Hindu calendar

A multi-faith community group for women in Slough held a party on Wednesday.

More than 100 people attended the event which took place at the Ramgarhia Educational and Cultural Centre in Woodlands Avenue.

The celebration was organised to mark Diwali, a festival of lights observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

Members also celebrated the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, which took place on Tuesday as well as the Muslim festival of Eid.

Guests dressed in an array of vibrant colours and enjoyed a banquet of vegetarian food while also showing off their dancing skills.

Volunteer Ajeet Chana said: “Our group welcomes all religions and we have Hindu, Sikh and Muslim members. Most of our members are quite elderly so this gives them a chance to get out of the house and come out and socialise.”

The group, known as Milan Yog, run yoga classes on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at the centre.