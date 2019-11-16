Kind-hearted Slough pupil visits earthquake victims in Pakistan

A kind-hearted pupil visited earthquake victims in Pakistan as part of her school project.

Minahil Umar, five, travelled with her family to the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region over the October half-term.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the area on September 24, killing more than 19 people and reducing houses to rubble.

Minahil, who studies at Phoenix Infant Academy, asked her mother, Adeeba Manaf, if they could fundraise for those affected and visit the victims.

Adeeba said: “She was really sad when she met some of the victims and heard about what they have been going through.”

On her return to the Warrington Avenue school, Minahil spoke to her fellow pupils about what she had seen and experienced.

Kate Pelazza, principal at Phoenix Infant Academy, said: “Minahil has truly been an ambassador for the school demonstrating its HEROIC values – Happy, Empathetic, Respectful, Optimistic, Independent and Curiosity.”