Slough Christmas Light switch-on will feature firework display and live performances

With just under six weeks until Christmas, the town is getting ready for the big light switch-on.

A range of attractions are lined up for Slough’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 23.

Entertainment includes a community performance from HOME Slough, music from dhol drummers and a choir. There will also be dancers on and off the stage in the Town Square.

The event, sponsored by the Express and run by Slough Borough Council, will see one lucky resident picked at random to push the button to switch on the lights. They will also receive a goody bag.

The event will run from 1pm with the lights countdown at 5pm.

Free activities include rides on a land train up and down the High Street and a mini firework display.

The festive fun will not end there as on December 14 and 15 there will be lots of free children’s activities as well as a craft market.

Free balloon modelling, glitter tattoos, train rides, a petting zoo and arts and crafts activities are just some of the activities on offer.

Lynsey Hellewell, events and commercial officer at Slough Borough Council, said: “Stalls selling handmade items like soap and candles will also be coming to the town centre just in time for Christmas present shopping.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk for more information.