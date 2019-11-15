Commuter criticises delay over fixing of Slough Bus Station lights

A frustrated commuter has hit out at the council after his calls to repair faulty lights at Slough Bus Station went unanswered.

John McKeown travels daily into the town centre from his home in Simmons Close, Langley, to get the bus to work at Wexham Park Hospital.

On Tuesday, November 5, the charity worker noticed the lights at the bus station were not working and subsequently reported the problem to Slough Borough Council and First Bus, who lease part of the station in Brunel Way.

First Bus told him the lights were the responsibility of the council, but more than a week later, he had still heard nothing back from them.

John told the Express: “It’s difficult to describe, it’s dark, it’s dingy and it could be potentially threatening.

“Do we have to wait for someone to have a fall, a bus to collide with another vehicle or someone to be mugged before something is done about this?

“The council said it’s not their problem and First Bus said it’s not their issue as they only lease part of the station.”

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council apologised for the delay and said a contractor has been asked to fix the broken lights.

A statement issued on Wednesday said: “We would like to apologise for the difficulty the gentleman had in attempting to report this to us and we hope he can be reassured, that following another report on Twitter, we were already on the case to get the situation resolved.

“However, it shouldn’t be this hard and we will be looking into why no one seemed to be able to help him.”