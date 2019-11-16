Slough Youth Awards celebrate talented youngsters

The contribution of young people in the town was recognised at the Slough Youth Awards.

The annual prize-giving took place at The Curve on Friday with members of the community and voluntary sector attending alongside friends, family and council staff.

A host of awards were handed out including Young Environmentalist, Young Inspiration and Young Volunteer of the Year.

Zahir Chaudhery, who finished runner-up in the Young Sportsperson category, said: “I like to teach sports classes and I am aware of the knife crime going on and problems with young people.

“I am happy to speak up as I am confident that I will be heard. A difference can be made about the issues if we use sports and activities.”

Slough Youth Awards are supported by the council’s Young People’s Service, Slough Youth Parliament and Slough Council for Voluntary Service.

This year saw the introduction of a new category, the Democracy Award.

The prize was brought in by the Slough Youth Parliament to recognise the participation of students in a nationwide survey, Make Your Mark, which asked young people to decide their priorities.

Lynch Hill Academy won the prize for the highest turnout in the UK ballot with 96.75 per cent of students taking part.

Langley Grammar School was also recognised for having the most students which took part while Eden Girls School had the highest percentage turnout in the devolved ballot.

Ketan Gandhi, service lead for communities and leisure, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in organising another successful Slough Youth Awards event and most of all to our talented and dedicated young people for their fantastic achievements.”