Hospital boss expects 'normal' service despite planned industrial action

NHS services at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals will be ‘running normally’ despite the threat of industrial action.

Workers in roles including security, catering and cleaning are due to start a 48-hour strike at 6.59am on Monday.

The industrial action was called in response to the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust’s proposals to create a wholly owned subsidiary.

Under the plans, non-clinical workers will be transferred to anew company, owned by the trust, and will effectively lose their status as NHS workers.

The trust has made assurances that NHS pensions will be protected and no jobs will be lost as a result of the move.

Neil Dardis, chief executive of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, said people should attend their appointments as planned.

He said: “I want to assure patients that their NHS services at Frimley health are open and running normally.

“People should attend their appointments as planned and can rely on us to be there when they need us.”

The trust said staff have volunteered for alternative duties to ensure services run normally.

Mr Dardis added: “I am grateful to the commitment and hard work of staff to ensuring that patient care runs normally during the industrial action.”