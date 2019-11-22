Reindeer visit St Bernard's school for educational visit

A festive surprise was on offer to pupils at St Bernard’s Preparatory School as they had a visit from two reindeer, Blizzard and Cloudy .

The animals were brought along to the school, in Hawtrey Close, by handlers at Riverways Farm in Twyford on Monday.

The farm has a herd of reindeer which it takes on educational school and garden centre visits where people can learn about the creatures.

Pupils learnt about their diet, their natural habitat and antler cycle.

Youngsters also got the chance to ask questions about whether the animals can fly and the magic of Father Christmas.

Headteacher Nathan Cheesman said: “St Bernard’s were so lucky to have two reindeer visit the children and staff on Monday.”

St Bernards was named in the Sunday Times Top Independent Schools in England list last week.

It is the third year in a row the preparatory school has made the top 15 in the table.