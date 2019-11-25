Faeces-throwing tenants evicted as council secures Slough flat closure

A flat has been closed down in Slough after neighbours complained of faeces being thrown at them and urine seeping through the floorboards.

The anti-social behaviour from residents in the first floor property lasted for more than a year with nearby residents also complaining of a stinking pile of rubbish outside the property, a rat infestation and several police call-outs.

Slough Borough Council’s housing and regulations team kept a diary of reported incidents at the Woodland Avenue flat from May, 2018.

A family living on the ground floor with an eight-week-old baby complained of a foul smelling liquid running down their living room wall.

It turned out to be urine coming through the floorboards where the occupants of the flat above had not been using the toilet.

In March this year a person was found seriously ill from a suspected heroin overdose.

The council contacted the landlord who was suspected of allowing drug users to live in the house.

Housing officers visited the property a month later and discovered a rat infestation with rodents running up and down the curtains.

A sea of rubbish had also been dumped in the garden and on the paths around the flat which was deemed to be a health risk to those living nearby.

An emergency prohibition order was secured to stop people living there but the flat was then taken over by squatters.

In September neighbours then reported faeces and used toilet paper had been thrown at their windows and into their garden.

The council has now secured a three-month closure order to remove people inside with contractors also attending to clear up the waste and disinfect the area around the property.

Kurt Henney, housing and enforcement officer for the resilience and enforcement team, said: “Neighbours had to put up with absolutely horrendous behaviour by the people who came and went and stayed at the property.

“We will not tolerate landlords who abdicate responsibility and allow their premises to be used by drug users.”