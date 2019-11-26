Former care home manager who stole from vulnerable Slough resident jailed again

A residential care home manager who failed to pay back a vulnerable Slough adult she stole from has been jailed for a second time.

Mavis Ngwerume was imprisoned for 15 months in February last year after plundering more than £16,000 from her victim’s bank account.

The 67-year-old started taking small amounts while she was working at Divine Care Solutions, a residential care home for adults with severe learning disabilities in Reading.

But she gradually took bigger sums between June 2009 and April 2015 when she realised no suspicions had been raised.

Ngwerume’s scheme was exposed when a social worker from Slough Borough Council, who placed the resident at the home, raised the alarm after noticing they had spent far more than expected.

The former care home manager was ordered to pay back almost £50,000 in a Proceeds of Crime confiscation order.

But on November 15 she was sent back to jail for 243 days during a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court after failing to pay back any of the money owed.

The court found Ngwerume, formerly of Calcot, Reading, had sent some of the money to family in Zimbabwe and had given some to two of her adult children in the UK.

She will be released from her sentence if she settles her debt.

If not, she will serve the whole time behind bars and still be required to pay the money back.

Alan Sinclair, director of adults and communities at Slough Borough Council, said: “Not only did this defendant abuse her managerial at the care agency and been jailed for it, she has still not paid any of the money back.

“Under the confiscation order a significant portion was due to go back to the victim who has still not been compensated.

“With another period of imprisonment we hope Ms Ngwerume will find a conscience and some integrity and compensate the victim for their loss.”