Singing, dancing and fireworks for Slough's Christmas lights switch-on

Miserable weather couldn’t dampen festive spirits as the Christmas lights were switched-on in Slough town centre.

Shoppers gathered on Saturday (Nov23) for an afternoon of entertainment ahead of the illumination of the High Street.

The day kicked off in upbeat style with a dhol drumming performance from the London-based Elite Drummers.

Singers from the Slough Community Youth Soul Choir then enjoyed the limelight as they took to the stage to perform songs including This Is Me, the hit anthem from The Greatest Showman film.

Dancers from the Creative Academy donned an array of outfits as they also performed for the excited crowds.

A free raffle gave visitors the chance to get their hands on some festive gifts ahead of schedule.

A big cuddly teddy bear and a Christmas hamper packed with goods donated from town centre shops were some of the prizes up for grabs.

The main event saw two raffle winners, nine-year-old Alexis Macphearson and seven-year-old Zainab Hussain, join Express editor James Preston, Mayor of Slough Avtar Kaur Cheema and her daughter Cllr Harpreet Cheema on stage for the big light switch-on.

This was followed by a flurry of fireworks lighting up the sky.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council, who organised the free event, said: “Thank you to all the people who braved the weather and came out to celebrate the Christmas lights switch-on with us.

“It was a great start to Christmas.”