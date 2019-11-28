More than £3billion to be invested in Slough by 2030

More than £3billion will be invested in Slough by 2030, the Labour council told a meeting on Tuesday.

Extensive plans for the regeneration of the town over the next decade will also include up to 9,000 new homes and between 3,000 and 10,000 jobs, the group announced at a full council meeting at Observatory House.

A series of large developments are set to change the face of Slough as the council aims to create ‘a place where people can function and thrive’.

Councillors approved the redevelopment of the former Horlicks Factory site this month, while construction on two Marriot hotels has started in the town centre.

Elsewhere, a 1,400-home, leisure and retail scheme is planned at the former Thames Valley University site, while British Land is looking at demolishing the Queensmere shopping centre to provide office, retail and residential space.

Planning permission is expected to be sought for this in spring 2021.

Slough Borough Council also expects to have first refusal on the affordable properties within many of the developments, the meeting was told.

Cabinet member for planning Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), said: “We are [creating] a sustainable urban town for people not only to live, but to work and play, and crucially a town that engages with our existing communities.”

Leader of the council Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “We were asked to bring an answer to the town centre and we have answered it – £3 billion investment – significant amount of investment in jobs and housing.”

Conservative councillors Dexter Smith and Wayne Strutton criticised the plans’ lack of thought for disabled and elderly people.

“We are not thinking about the fact we have more and more elderly people and a larger proportion of the disabled population in Slough,” Cllr Smith said.

In response, cabinet member for health and wellbeing Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “We are fully committed to making sure that Slough is a disabled friendly town.

“There is no question that this will all be looked into.”