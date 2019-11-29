Labour shoots down Tories' free festive parking plan for Slough

Tuesday’s Slough full council meeting saw the Labour group shoot down a Conservative party motion on free town centre parking in Slough over the Christmas period.

The Tories wanted to trial free parking and suspend parking fees for the first three hours in the town centre and in all council-owned off-street car parks, between December 12 and January 10.

It then proposed to assess the financial impact of this to inform councillors of the ‘benefits of continuing to offer free parking throughout the year for three hours’ to improve ‘footfall’.

The Labour group amended the motion to ‘offer free weekend parking at Herschel Car Park [in Herschel Street] over the Christmas period’, from today (Friday) to January 5’.

It was passed with 26 councillors voting in favour.

Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) said it was a ‘half-hearted response to a good proposal [aiming] to save our retail which is gasping its last breaths’.

Labour accused the Tories’ motion of being ‘politically motivated’.