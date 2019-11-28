Charity’s winter night shelter handed £20,000 boost by Slough Sleepout

A winter night shelter for rough sleepers has been handed a £20,000 boost after fundraisers completed the Slough Sleepout for the Homeless.

About 60 people slept in makeshift beds in the grounds of St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School, in Langley Road, on Saturday evening.

Actor Will Mellor, patron for the London and Slough Run charity, opened the event with participants enjoying supper and carol singing before nestling down under the stars.

The money raised will help the homelessness charity fund its night shelter which is due to run from mid-December to April 5.

Charity chairman John Power said: “It’s a huge tribute to the people of Slough because this will be the seventh year we’ve had a winter night shelter and some neighbouring authorities haven’t been able to get momentum to keep these initiatives going.

“It’s tremendously well supported but the night shelter is definitely needed”

The night shelter is due to be open seven-days-a-week at seven different churches across the town.

Rough sleepers can sign up for the scheme by contacting Slough Borough Council.

Volunteers from the London and Slough Run can then transport people from the town centre at 7pm each night to the shelter.

The charity employs two security guards to keep watch overnight to ensure people using the service are protected.

John added: “Anyone that is with us knows that they are going to be safe and secure.”

The charity is holding a training day for prospective night shelter volunteers at the Britwell Centre in Wentworth Avenue on Saturday, December 7.

Email admin@sloughnightshelter.org for details.