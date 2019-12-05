Slough chef impresses judges on Masterchef: The Professionals

A culinary expert from Slough has been cooking up a storm on BBC talent show MasterChef: The Professionals.

Arbinder Dugal, of Newchurch Road, has been battling it out against 47 other contestants to earn the acclaim of judges Monica Galetti, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing.

The 35-year-old, who works as an executive head chef for Southall-based wedding caterers Madhus, made it through to Knockout Week which saw the final 12 chefs battle it out this week.

Arbinder said: “I think all the contestants have been very competitive with their skills and their knowledge and it’s all about how you handle each task.

“I just wanted to test my skills and my ability with so many experienced people around.”

On Wednesday Arbinder was back on the nation’s television screens as he competed in a street food cooking contest.

His dish of mint and coriander crusted cod with spiced semolina and crusted langoustine impressed the judges who sent him through to the next round.

He said: “I think throughout the competition the judges have been really supportive and they will always try and help you out and give you fair comments about your cooking, whether that’s what your good at or what you need to improve on.”

But Arbinder, who grew up in the Punjab region of India, said it his six-year-old daughter, Harjas, who remains one of his biggest fans.

“My daughter was so excited when she saw me on TV and she was running around the room and telling all the teachers at her school,” he added.