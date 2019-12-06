Former Wexham Park gynaecologist jailed for secretly recording sex acts

A gynaecologist who worked at Wexham Park Hospital has been jailed for covertly recording himself engaging in sexual acts with a victim.

Jomo Mathurine, of Twinflower, Milton Keynes, ‘betrayed the trust’ of his victim by making the secret recordings between September 2016 and December 2018.

The offences took place at the 49-year-old’s former home in Windsor and an address in Reading.

Mathurine, also a consultant in childbirth and midwifery, was arrested on January 10 and subsequently charged with three counts of voyeurism.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment during a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Wendy Brown, based at Reading Police Station, said: “These charges came about as a result of Mathurine displaying completely unacceptable behaviour against his victim.

“Although the sexual relationship was consensual, the victim was completely unaware that Mathurine was recording these acts.

“He completely betrayed the trust of his victim and given that he is in a position of trust, the behaviour was totally unacceptable.”

Mathurine was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The General Medical Council suspended him from practice when the charges came to light.

Detective Constable Brown added: “I hope this will bring some form of closure for his victim, who has been extremely supportive of the investigation throughout.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate offending of this nature.

“The victim trusted Mathurine and that trust was betrayed by his actions.

“We would always urge anyone who suspects someone of displaying this sort of behaviour to report it to police.”